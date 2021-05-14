x
Silver Alert for 29-year-old woman from Merrillville

Desiree Moore was last seen May 12 at 2:15 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Credit: Indiana State Police
A Silver Alert was issued for Desiree Moore in Merrillville, Ind. Friday, May 14, 2021.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for a 29-year-old woman from Merrillville, Indiana.

Desiree Moore was last seen May 12 at 2:15 p.m. in Merrillville. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Moore is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with two red numbers on the front, black leggings and burgundy gym shoes.

If you have any information on Desiree Moore, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3531 or 911.

   

