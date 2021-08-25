Silver Alert for 28-year-old South Bend woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 28-year-old South Bend woman.
The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shimea Duncan.
She's described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Shimea was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11 p.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Shimea Duncan should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.
