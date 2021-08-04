Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old Vermillion County teen

Destiny Baugh was last seen in Dana, Indiana, on April 7 at 1 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

DANA, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from Vermillion County.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department said Destiny Baugh was last seen in Dana, Indiana, on April 7 at 1 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Baugh is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Baugh's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department at 765-492-3838 or 911.