Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teen

Devyne Lewis, 13, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a teenager missing from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 13-year-old Devyne Lewis, who's described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.

Lewis was last seen at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 2, is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance, Indiana State Police said.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to contact South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.