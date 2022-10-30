Silver Alert declared for missing Greenfield man

Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen in Greenfield around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a man missing from Greenfield.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Jeffrey Stratton, who's described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stratton was last seen at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, in Greenfield, Indiana, wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black and blue plaid pants and black and white Nike sandals.

Stratton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information on Stratton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 317-477-4400 or call 911.

Greenfield is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.