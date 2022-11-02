Silver Alert for 12-year-old Attica girl has been cancelled

Police had issued the alert for the girl who was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in Attica.

ATTICA, Ind. — Police in Fountain County have canceled the Silver Alert that had been issued Wednesday for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Hannah Shelton was the subject of the search. Police said the girl was safe when she was found Wednesday evening.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.