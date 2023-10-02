Silver Alert declared for southern Indiana man

Ray Miles, 70, is missing from Sellersburg and was last seen Sunday Oct. 1.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from southern Indiana.

The Clarksville Police Department is looking for Ray Edward Miles, 70, missing form Sellersburg.

Officials describe Miles as 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt.

He was last seen Sunday Oct. 1 around noon.

If you have any information on Ray Edward Miles, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.