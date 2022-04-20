Silver Alert declared for missing Zionsville man

Bryan Collver was last seen Wednesday, April 20 around 5:30 p.m. in Zionsville.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Zionsville man.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department says 40-year-old Bryan Collver was last seen in Zionsville around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. He is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch white male, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Collver was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants and Adidas tennis shoes.

He was last seen driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D.

Police believe Collver is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Bryan Collver or his location is urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.