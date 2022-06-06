Silver Alert declared for missing Vincennes man

Jeffrey Frye, 38, was last seen Friday, June 3, wearing black or navy blue t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

VINCENNES, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from southwestern Indiana.

The Knox County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 38-year-old Jeffrey Frye, who's described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 350 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Frye was last seen at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3 in Vincennes, Indiana, wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

Frye is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Jeffrey Frye's whereabouts is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff's Department at 812-882-1502 or call 911.

Vincennes is roughly 130 miles southwest of Indianapolis

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.