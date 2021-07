Silver Alert declared for missing Valparaiso woman

Adele Danny is missing from Valparaiso, Indiana. She was last seen on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 7 a.m.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 87-year-old Valparaiso woman who was last seen on Sunday morning.

The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Adele Danny. She was wearing bronze rimmed glasses, a black cardigan, black pants, grey sneakers, and a black purse when she was last seen on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 7 a.m.

When she was last seen, she was driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Indiana License Plate YJG606.

Police said Danny is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has dark brown hair and light brown eyes.

Danny is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.