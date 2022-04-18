Silver Alert declared for missing New Whiteland woman

Victoria Rush, 18, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

NEW WHITELAND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing New Whiteland woman.

Police in New Whiteland are searching for 18-year-old Victoria Rush, who was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18. She is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch, 150 pound white female with red hair and hazel eyes.

Rush was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and tan pants.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Rush or her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-5858 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.