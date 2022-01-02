Silver Alert declared for missing New Palestine woman

Sandra Hobbs, 79, was last seen Sunday evening diving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate ROS137.

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from New Palestine, Indiana.

The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sandra Hobbs, 79, who is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hobbs is missing from New Palestine, Indiana, which is roughly 20 miles east of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 5:30 p.m. driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate ROS137.

Hobbs is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sandra Hobbs is asked to contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.