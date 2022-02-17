UPDATE: Missing Mooresville man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Gray was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday in Mooresville, but was later found safe.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Mooresville say they have found a missing man.

A statewide Silver Alert was declared Thursday evening for 43-year-old Jeffrey Gray, who was last seen in Mooresville around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Thursday evening, Mooresville police said they had found Gray safe and canceled the Silver Alert.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.