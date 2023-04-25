Silver Alert declared for missing 49-year-old Marion woman

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Marcie Renee Bright, who was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

MARION, Indiana — Police in Marion have declared a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Bright is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch white female who weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon hospital shirt and maroon pants with yellow socks.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Marion is about 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Marcie Renee Bright, contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.