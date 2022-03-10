Silver Alert declared for missing Howard County man

Chad Davis was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, at 9:45 p.m. in Kokomo, wearing a blue scrub shirt, a red and blue/green jacket and carrying a gray duffel bag.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kokomo man.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of 41-year-old Chad Davis. Davis is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.

Davis was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, at 9:45 p.m. in Kokomo, wearing a blue scrub shirt, a red and blue/green jacket, and carrying a gray duffel bag.

Deputies said Davis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105 or call 911.

Kokomo is roughly 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.