Silver Alert canceled for Indianapolis man

Edward Moore, 73, was reported missing after having last been seen on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for an Indianapolis man after he was found safe.

IMPD was looking for 73-year-old Edward Moore, who was reported missing after having last been seen on Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

Indiana State Police was concerned that Moore could have been in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

The Silver Alert was canceled for Moore at 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.