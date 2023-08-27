Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

Emmett E. Fishel was last seen Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

CLAYTON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing Clayton man.

Emmett E. Fishel, 85, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. He is missing from Clayton, Ind. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Fishel was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was reportedly driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang with an Indiana license plate that read WHL190.

Anyone with information on Emmett E Fishel should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.