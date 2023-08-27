x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

Emmett E. Fishel was last seen Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
Credit: Hendricks County Sheriff's Office

CLAYTON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing Clayton man. 

Emmett E. Fishel, 85, was last seen Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. He is missing from Clayton, Ind. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Fishel was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He was reportedly driving a black 2014 Ford Mustang with an Indiana license plate that read WHL190.

Anyone with information on Emmett E Fishel should contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office at 317-839-8700 or dial 911.

Related Articles

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?  

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.                                        

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.                                       

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.      

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.

More Videos

In Other News

WTHR alum Kevin Rader inducted into 'Silver Circle'

Before You Leave, Check This Out