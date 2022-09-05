Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

Charles Adkins is a 6'1", 176-pound male who is believed to be in danger.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County are searching for a missing Danville man.

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 176-pound male who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a short-sleeved shirt over it, and blue jeans.

He has gray hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Authorities believe Adkins may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Charles Adkins or his location, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.