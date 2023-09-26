Silver Alert declared for missing French Lick teen

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Guinevere Zimmerman was last seen at 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 in French Lick.

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said Guinevere Zimmerman was last seen at 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 in French Lick, Indiana.

She is described as a 5-foot, 5-inch, 120-pound white female with purple hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Zimmerman is believed to be in extreme danger and police say she may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Guinevere Zimmerman or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.