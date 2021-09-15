Silver Alert declared for missing Franklin man

Jason May, 44, was last seen in Franklin at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

FRANKLIN, Ind — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Franklin man.

May is described as a 5-foot-5-inch, 150-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is non-verbal and walks with a limp.

Police did not have a description of the clothing May was wearing when he was last seen, but said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.