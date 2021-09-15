Silver Alert declared for missing Franklin man

FRANKLIN, Ind — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Franklin man.
Jason May, 44, was last seen in Franklin at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
May is described as a 5-foot-5-inch, 150-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is non-verbal and walks with a limp.
Police did not have a description of the clothing May was wearing when he was last seen, but said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about May or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 317-346-6336 or call 911.