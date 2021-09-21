Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 50-year-old northeast Indiana woman.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sherry Spaulding, a white female who's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Sherry has blonde hair and blue eyes.
When she was last seen at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, she was wearing a gray t-shirt with an A-1 Bail Bonding logo on it and black pants.
Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Sherry Spaulding is being urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336 or 911.
