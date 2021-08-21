Silver Alert declared for missing married couple from Evansville

Police believe Roy and Arminta Brown are in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an elderly couple missing from Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roy and Arminta Brown. Police say the couple are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Roy and Arminta are driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with an Indiana license plate that's numbered WPU276. They were last seen on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 12 p.m.

Roy is an 89-year-old black man, who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and he was last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Roy is with his wife Arminta. She's an 82-year-old black woman who's 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. Arminta has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan skirt.