Silver Alert declared for missing Brownsburg man

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department is searching for Michael Dubak, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department is searching for Michael Dubak, a 5-foot, 10-inch, 180-pound white male, who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Dubak has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 with Indiana plate TK287LPX.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Dubak, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.