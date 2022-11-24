Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Bluffton man

Bluffton police are looking for Jake Steffen, a 21-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.

BLUFFTON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for man missing from northeastern Indiana.

Bluffton police are looking for Jake Steffen, a 21-year-old man they say went missing Wednesday night and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police say Steffen is 5' 6" tall, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 7:40 p.m. in Bluffton, which is east of Marion and directly south of Ft. Wayne.

Steffen was wearing an orange plaid coat with a black hood, a red t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, and black gloves.

If you have any information about Jake Steffen, contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.