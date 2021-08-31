Silver Alert declared for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bloomington woman.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Marianne Aurich, a 75-year-old white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds. Police say she has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes.
Marianne is missing from Bloomington. She was last seen Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Marianne is believed to be driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana registration D400ES.
Police say she's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Marianne Aurich is being encouraged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.