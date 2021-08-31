Silver Alert declared for missing Bloomington woman

Police say she's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bloomington woman.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Marianne Aurich, a 75-year-old white female who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 165 pounds. Police say she has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes.

Marianne is missing from Bloomington. She was last seen Monday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Marianne is believed to be driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana registration D400ES.

Police say she's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.