Silver Alert declared for missing Blackford Co. teen

Layla James was last seen Sunday night in Montpelier.

MONTPELIER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Montpelier teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Layla James was last seen in Montpelier in Blackford County around 10 p.m. Sunday night (Oct. 4). She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

James is described as a 5-foot-2-inch, 170-pound white female with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray jogging shoes.