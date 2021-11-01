Silver Alert declared for missing Avon man

Police said Michael Depasquale was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

AVON, Ind. — State police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Avon man.

According to the alert, the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department is searching for 58-year-old Michael Depasquale, who was last seen in Avon around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Depasquale is described as a 5-foot-7-inch, 204-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants.