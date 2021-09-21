Silver Alert declared for missing 73-year-old Bloomington woman

Sharon Teulle is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 73-year-old woman from Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sharon Teulle, a white female who's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Sharon has brown hair with brown eyes.

When she was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 1:40 p.m. she was wearing a white shirt with flowers, and dark pants.

Indiana State Police said Sharon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sharon Teulle is being urged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or 911.