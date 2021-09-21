Silver Alert declared for missing 73-year-old Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 73-year-old woman from Bloomington.
The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sharon Teulle, a white female who's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. Sharon has brown hair with brown eyes.
When she was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 1:40 p.m. she was wearing a white shirt with flowers, and dark pants.
Indiana State Police said Sharon is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Sharon Teulle is being urged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or 911.
What other people are reading:
- Pediatricians hopeful after Pfizer says vaccine is 'safe and effective' for kids 5 to 11
- Judge: Husband of missing Indiana native will go to trial for her murder
- Downtown road closures causing frustration for business owners
- IMPD: Fingerprint and DNA led to serial rape suspect
- Moms voice differing opinions on getting kids the Pfizer vaccine when it becomes available