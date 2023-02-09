Silver Alert declared for missing 35-year-old Plainfield woman

Brittany Wallace, 35, was last seen in Plainfield around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Hendricks County woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

Brittany Wallace, 35, was last seen in Plainfield around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. She is described as a 5-foot, 5-inch, 300-pound white female with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with Indiana license plate number J666.

According to the Hendrick's County Sheriff's Department, Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information about Brittany Wallace or her whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.