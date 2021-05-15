Silver Alert declared for 12-year-old child with autism missing from Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 12-year-old out of Hammond, Indiana.
The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old Black male who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe, and no shoes.
Kyrin is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 159 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Kyrin was last seen on Saturday at 12:34 pm. Authorities say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Kyrin Carter is being encouraged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.