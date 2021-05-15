Silver Alert declared for 12-year-old child with autism missing from Hammond

Police said 12-year-old Kyrin Carter was last seen at 12:34 p.m. Saturday.

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 12-year-old out of Hammond, Indiana.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old Black male who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe, and no shoes.

Kyrin is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 159 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Kyrin was last seen on Saturday at 12:34 pm. Authorities say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.