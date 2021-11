Police believed Joachim Perschke was in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 90-year-old man missing from Greenwood, Indiana.

Police were investigating the disappearance of Joachim Perschke, a 90-year-old man who was last seen Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. driving a silver 2001 Ford Taurus.

Indiana State Police said Perschke was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.