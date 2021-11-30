Silver Alert declared for 83-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Kokomo.
Kokomo Police say 83-year-old Charles Kraner was last seen in the city around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 194-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Kraner was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate UAP605.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about Kraner or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105 or call 911.