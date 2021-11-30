Silver Alert declared for 83-year-old Kokomo man

Charles Kraner was driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate UAP605.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Kokomo.

Kokomo Police say 83-year-old Charles Kraner was last seen in the city around noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30. He is described as a 5-foot, 11-inch, 194-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kraner was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate UAP605.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.