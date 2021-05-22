Silver Alert declared for 81-year-old missing from Hammond

Augusto Echevarria was last seen on Friday, May 21. Police believe he may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 81-year-old man missing from Hammond, Indiana.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Augusto Echevarria. He was last seen on Friday, May 21 and he is believed to be in extreme danger. He may require medical assistance.

Police described Echevarria as an 81-year-old Hispanic male who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 230 pounds. He has gray and black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a faded yellow shirt, white towel around his neck, black pants, and black shoes, and driving a white Kia Soul with an Indiana plate of 561TMA.