Silver Alert declared for 80-year-old Blackford County woman

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 80-year-old Virginia Crump of Blackford County, Indiana.

Crump is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crump was last seen driving a maroon 2016 Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Indiana plate RQR548. She was last seen around 11:10 a.m. April 1.

She is missing from Pennville, Indiana which is 90 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Crump is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Virginia Crump, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.