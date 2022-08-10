x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County

The Silver Alert for Jacqueline Sims was canceled around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: Indiana State Police

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County was canceled early Wednesday morning.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims. A Silver Alert was issued just after midnight Wednesday and canceled roughly three hours later. 

No further information on the cancelation was immediately available.

RELATED: Silver Alert issued in search for man missing from Richmond

RELATED: Police ask for help finding runaway teen in southwestern Indiana

AMBER vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?         

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert.                                        

AMBER Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an AMBER Alert.                                       

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.      

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

Before You Leave, Check This Out