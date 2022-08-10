Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County

The Silver Alert for Jacqueline Sims was canceled around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County was canceled early Wednesday morning.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims. A Silver Alert was issued just after midnight Wednesday and canceled roughly three hours later.

No further information on the cancelation was immediately available.

AMBER vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert.

AMBER Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an AMBER Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.