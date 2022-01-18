Silver Alert declared for 23-year-old woman missing from Martinsville

Police say Tina Quackenbush was last seen Sunday, Jan. 16.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Morgan County.

State police say 23-year-old Tina Quackenbush was last seen in Martinsville, Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 16. She is described as a 5-foot, 2-inch white female, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Quackenbush was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a deer on the front.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department, Quackenbush is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or call 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.