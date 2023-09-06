Silver Alert declared for 17-year-old missing from Gary

Alexxzander Meyers was last seen Sunday, Sept. 3 around 6:30 p.m.

GARY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old boy reported missing from Gary.

Police in Gary are searching for Alexxzander Meyers, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 320-pound white male who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts and red Crocs.

Meyers is believed to be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Meyers' location is asked to contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.