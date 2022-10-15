Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old girl missing from Marion

Chyanne Hawkins was last seen Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. She's believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

MARION, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old girl missing from Grant County, Indiana.

The Marion Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chyanne Hawkins, who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

Hawkins is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Indiana State Police say she was last seen wearing tan glasses, a black jacket and blue shorts. She was last seen leaving in a gray Nissan 4-door sedan with a partial Indiana license plate of 924.

Hawkins is missing from Marion, Indiana, which is 81 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

State police say Hawkins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or dial 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.