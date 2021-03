The Fishers Police Department announced Sara Longdon has returned home and is safe.

FISHERS, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a teen missing from Hamilton County.

Longdon, 17, is 4'11" inches tall, weighs 101 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Police had said she went missing from Fishers Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.