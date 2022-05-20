Silver Alert issued for missing man from Monroe County

Police said 86-year-old Donald Perkins has been missing since Thursday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Monroe County.

Police say 86-year-old Donald Perkins was last seen on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. in Bloomington.

Perkins is described as a 6 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt and navy blue sweatpants.

Perkins may be driving a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata, with Indiana plate 615TJQ.

Anyone with information about Donald Perkins is asked to call (812) 349-2781 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.