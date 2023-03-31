Silver Alert declared for missing Beech Grove 14-year-old girl

Kylee Ann Cox was last seen in a white 4-door truck on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old girl missing from Beech Grove.

The Beech Grove Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kylee Ann Cox, who was last seen in a white 4-door truck on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.

Cox is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 142 pounds. She has blonde hair with brown roots and blue eyes.

Cox was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black shoes with no laces.

Indiana State Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Cox's whereabouts is asked to contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-803-9090 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.