Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old missing from Shelby County

Sydney Eve Baker was last seen at 12 a.m. on April 30 in Morristown, Indiana.

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in the search for a teenager missing from Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Sydney Eve Baker, who's described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Baker was last seen at 12 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 in Morristown, Indiana, wearing pajama pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Department at 317-398-6661 or call 911.

Morristown is roughly 25 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.