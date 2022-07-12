Sigma Gamma Rho celebrates centennial at Butler University

Seven Black women founded the sorority at Butler University on Nov. 12, 1922.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sigma Gamma Rho celebrated its centennial Tuesday at the home of the first chapter.

Seven Black women founded the sorority at Butler University on Nov. 12, 1922.

Women from the 500 chapters in the country gathered Tuesday to kick off the ceremony. The celebration started with a ribbon cutting to a new monument highlighting the history of the sorority.

"It's remembering our past but honoring our future, and one of my quotes that I say is that I am leading with vision but driven by purpose," said International Grand Basileus Rasheeda Liberty. "That is where we are with the sisterhood of Sigma Gamma Rho as we build greater women for a greater world."

The front part of monument has seven pillars, symbolizing the seven women who founded the sorority. The back has a slab with the history and a slab with the future, held together by a gold ribbon.

"The monument and the symbolism of the pillars representing each of our founders and bridging the past to the present with the gold ribbon is important to us and we will honor that and establish that," Liberty said.

As part of the ceremony, the sorority committed $2 million in impact giving to Indianapolis and other cities.

The celebrations continue through the week and will return Nov 11-13.