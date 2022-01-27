x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plainfield shopping center hosting free screening of Jennifer Lopez movie ahead of Valentine's Day

Although the Feb. 12 event is free, registration is required as spots are limited.
Credit: Universal Pictures
"Marry Me," starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Maluma, opens in theaters nationwide Friday, Feb. 11.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Enjoy a free date night at the movie theater ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Shops at Perry Crossing is partnering with AMC Perry Crossing 18 to host a special screening of "Marry Me" on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a red carpet entrance and the opportunity to get a photo taken with instant prints. All guests will receive a red rose and a Perry Crossing swag bag filled with goodies from retailers like Hot Box, Orange Leaf, Green District Salads, Schakolad Chocolate Factory, Indiana Home Realty and more. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Although the event is free, registration is required as spots are limited. Click here to register.

"Marry Me" stars Jennifer Lopez as a Latin pop star who finds out her onstage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair. She then makes an impromptu decision to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) at her concert, who is holding a "Marry Me" sign by accident.

The film opens in theaters nationwide Friday, Feb. 11, as well as streaming on Peacock the same day.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Arrest made in deadly shooting at east Indianapolis motel room