Plainfield shopping center hosting free screening of Jennifer Lopez movie ahead of Valentine's Day

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Enjoy a free date night at the movie theater ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Shops at Perry Crossing is partnering with AMC Perry Crossing 18 to host a special screening of "Marry Me" on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a red carpet entrance and the opportunity to get a photo taken with instant prints. All guests will receive a red rose and a Perry Crossing swag bag filled with goodies from retailers like Hot Box, Orange Leaf, Green District Salads, Schakolad Chocolate Factory, Indiana Home Realty and more. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Although the event is free, registration is required as spots are limited. Click here to register.

"Marry Me" stars Jennifer Lopez as a Latin pop star who finds out her onstage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair. She then makes an impromptu decision to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) at her concert, who is holding a "Marry Me" sign by accident.

The film opens in theaters nationwide Friday, Feb. 11, as well as streaming on Peacock the same day.