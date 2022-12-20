Shoppers hit grocery stores ahead of Christmas and expected winter storm

Grocery stores, like Kroger on 116th Street in Fishers, had already expected to be busy because of Christmas. But with an incoming winter storm, they're slammed.

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s beginning to look a lot like the week leading up to Christmas at local grocery stores, including the Kroger at 116th Street and Cumberland Road in Fishers.

“It started at 7 a.m. We had people lined up as the door opened,” said store manager Travis Siever, explaining they weren’t expecting that kind of traffic until the end of the week, but with a storm expected to hit central Indiana on Thursday, all bets are off.

“This Monday and Tuesday’s been crazy,” Siever said.

“Hopefully the weather isn’t as bad as they’re expecting,” said Trevor Griffis.

Just in case it is, Griffis was shopping for last-minute items so he won’t have to leave the house.

“Just getting enough to get by for a few days or whatever. Like, if we’re stuck inside, not going anywhere,” he explained.

“I talked to my son and he was heading out to make sure they had enough food because of the storm,” said shopper Jodi Williams, who wasn’t shopping because of the storm, but rather because of the crowd expected at her house for Christmas.

“We’re going to have beef tenderloin for Christmas dinner, some potatoes and Christmas morning French toast casserole, egg casserole and fruit mimosas,” Williams explained.

“I always do the ham and potatoes. It’s more of a buffet at our house. We kind of snack all along,” Laura Miller said of her Christmas menu.

That’s why she found herself shopping earlier than expected so she could have everything ready to go, just in case she couldn’t find something later in the week.