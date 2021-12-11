Shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side leaves 1 dead

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Apollo Way.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Apollo Way, which is in a neighborhood near 62nd Street and Zionsville Road.

Police are still investigating, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers called to the area on a report of a shooting found a victim in critical condition. That person died a short time later.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.