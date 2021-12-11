Shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Apollo Way, which is in a neighborhood near 62nd Street and Zionsville Road.
Police are still investigating, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers called to the area on a report of a shooting found a victim in critical condition. That person died a short time later.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- Al Unser, 4-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 82
- Man in photos on anthony_shots social media profiles responds to Delphi case
- IU Health requests assistance from Indiana National Guard as hospitalizations reach all-time high
- 2 teens arrested for threats against Fishers school
- Too good to be true? Watch out for this common pet adoption scam