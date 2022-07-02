x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 seriously injured in northwest Indianapolis shooting

Police said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of North High School Road, just north of 38th Street and east of Interstate 465.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. 

IMPD said officers were called to the 4000 block of North High School Road, just north of 38th Street and east of Interstate 465, at around 1:30 p.m. 

They arrived to find the person who had been shot and was seriously injured. That person, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital where they're reported to be in "stable but serious condition," IMPD said. 

RELATED: IMPD makes arrest in deadly shooting of ride-share driver

IMPD detectives are investigating the shooting. At the time of publishing, police had not given any further information about the shooting or the suspect(s).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Arrest warrant never served in Emmett Till murder