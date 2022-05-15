1 critically wounded in near southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.
IMPD said officers were called at around 3:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of Harlan Street, which is near the intersection of East Pleasant Run Parkway and South Keystone Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. Medics took that person to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.
Police have not identified the person who was shot or any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.