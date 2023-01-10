1 critically injured in near northwest side shooting

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West 18th Street, a few blocks east of the intersection with North Harding Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

IMPD officers were called to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 18th Street, a few blocks east of the intersection with North Harding Street.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the person who was shot or any suspects involved in the shooting.