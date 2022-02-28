Sheryl Crow to perform in Indianapolis this summer

Does this make you happy?

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer you can soak up the sun while listening to Sheryl Crow sing "Soak Up the Sun" live in Indianapolis. The nine-time Grammy award-winning singer will be making a stop in downtown Indianapolis on July 9 as part of her 2022 summer tour.

The concert will be held at TCU Amphitheater and it will feature special guests Keb' Mo' and Southern Avenue.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Fans can look forward to hearing some of Crow's hits like "If It Makes You Happy," "All I Wanna Do" and "The First Cut is the Deepest."

Plus, fans will get to hear songs from her most recent album "Threads." The new album includes collaborations with some of Crow's favorite musical artists like Stevie Nicks, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Willie Nelson.

Brandie Carlile, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and other young artists also contributed to the album.

And for those who can't wait to see Sheryl Crow live this summer, there will be a documentary about the singer's life released on SHOWTIME this spring.